SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16.

