S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
SANW opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
S&W Seed Company Profile
