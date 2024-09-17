S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SANW opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

