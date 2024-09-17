Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Down 0%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.34 and last traded at $152.80. Approximately 491,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,007,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 106,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,591,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

