TD Cowen Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $60.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

MRNA opened at $69.17 on Friday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

