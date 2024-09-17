Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 24,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 275,569 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.