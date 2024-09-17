Terril Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 5.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,797 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,650.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 874,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 824,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,670 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

