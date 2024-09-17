Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.77.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

TCBI opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

