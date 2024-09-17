Tezos Price Down 0.7% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $639.71 million and $12.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,021,463,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,931,297 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

