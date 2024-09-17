Tezos Price Hits $0.64 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $640.65 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,021,437,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,904,924 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.