The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $734.70

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 734.70 ($9.71) and traded as low as GBX 729.50 ($9.64). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.67), with a volume of 331,517 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £636.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,485.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 734.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 733.25.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

