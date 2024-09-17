The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 35,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 44,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.05 and its 200-day moving average is $344.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

