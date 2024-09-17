The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $134.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. 155,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,761. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $2,871,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 127.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 215,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

