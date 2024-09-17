The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,578,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.