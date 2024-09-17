The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

