The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $242.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

