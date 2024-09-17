The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $242.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day moving average is $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

