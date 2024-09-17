Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 619,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Key Tronic comprises 1.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Key Tronic worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Price Performance

KTCC stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 million, a PE ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic Co. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

