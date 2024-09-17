Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. Geospace Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 5.41% of Geospace Technologies worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

