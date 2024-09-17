Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.94. Tilly’s shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 28,522 shares changing hands.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,585,169 shares in the company, valued at $28,707,768.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 372,118 shares of company stock worth $2,021,693 and have sold 30,375 shares worth $162,049. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

