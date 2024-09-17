Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Tiptree Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tiptree by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

