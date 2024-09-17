Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Tiptree Stock Performance
Shares of TIPT opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 1.62%.
Institutional Trading of Tiptree
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
