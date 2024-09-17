TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Insider Mark S. Shapiro Sells 31,026 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of TKO Group stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.33. 1,153,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.04.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
