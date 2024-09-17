TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Insider Mark S. Shapiro Sells 31,026 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.33. 1,153,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

