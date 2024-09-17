Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $28.00 at Bank of America

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 1,038,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,428,792. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,266.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,612 shares of company stock worth $16,191,520. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

