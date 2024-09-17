Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.37 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

