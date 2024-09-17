Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 413,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 156,085 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 158,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,907,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.