Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,148 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

WHR opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

