Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 6,822 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Rate Cuts Could Trigger a ‘Sell the News’ Event for Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.