Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of C$1.75.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZ opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.87. The company has a market cap of C$71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$758.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

