TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of TransDigm Group worth $110,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,373.19 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,388.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,270.47.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

