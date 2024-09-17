Triple Point Energy Transition (TENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 36.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Triple Point Energy Transition’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance
LON TENT opened at GBX 71.98 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.26. The firm has a market cap of £71.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,022.77 and a beta of 0.26.
Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile
