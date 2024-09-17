Turbo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122.77 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Turbo has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a market capitalization of $328.72 million and $122.77 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Turbo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00252451 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00455639 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $180,198,461.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Turbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.