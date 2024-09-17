Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $74,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.