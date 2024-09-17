Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UGP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,433 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 898,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

