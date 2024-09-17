Uniswap Price Hits $6.88 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and $131.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00011291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

