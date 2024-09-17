United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,729,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 7.22% of United Airlines worth $1,154,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.