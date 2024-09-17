Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Trading Down 3.5 %

VHI stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

