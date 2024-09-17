VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for 0.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOI stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

