VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTRGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,154,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 665,414 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.41.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Floating Rate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 588,300 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.