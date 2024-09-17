VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,154,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 665,414 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.41.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Floating Rate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 588,300 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

