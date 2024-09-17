Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Increased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 34,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,655,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $714,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

