Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 472,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

