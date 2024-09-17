Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

