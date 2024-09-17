Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $259.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

