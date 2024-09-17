Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $236.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

