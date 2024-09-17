Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 58,542 shares.The stock last traded at $92.30 and had previously closed at $91.42.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,615,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 293.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

