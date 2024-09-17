Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.92

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 11838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.293 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

