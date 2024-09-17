Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.92

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 11838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.293 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

