Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.92

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 11838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.293 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
