Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,159,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

