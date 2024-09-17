Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 18143990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40.
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
