Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 3.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1 %

VLTO opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $112.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

