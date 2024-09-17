Verasity (VRA) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.58 million and $5.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000753 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.