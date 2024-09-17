Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Up to $24.91

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $25.62. Veritex shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 44,688 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

