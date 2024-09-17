Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Viasat by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,449,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,806,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

